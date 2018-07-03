Council plan to tackle anti-social behaviour in Cookstown

Mid Ulster Council is making available its car park at Loy Street in Cookstown in an effort to curb trouble from young revellers on Monday nights.

Coaches conveying young people to local clubs will be allowed use the park in an effort to alleviate disturbances in the town centre.

At its monthly meeting the council recognised the work of the Policing Community and Safety Partnership (PCSP), PSNI and council officers in ensuring the night time economy is successful and safe for the public.

Just last month police imposed sanctions on more than 20 people for anti-social behaviour.

In a social media posting, the PSNI described the behaviour of some of the revellers as “despicable.” They said officers would be adopting a no tolerance policy regarding anti-social behaviour.

“We’re reviewing CCTV footage of the disturbances last night so if you were involved, listen out for the knock on the door,” they warned.

Speaking after the meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Mallaghan said: “Following a meeting of the Mid Ulster PCSP I managed to get cross party support for this motion. We were told by police that in order for them to best manage the night time economy in Cookstown that access to coach parking in Loy Street would make a big difference.

“This leaves a very short distance between the venue and collection point for coaches where the crowds can be easily managed and kept in one area.

“This plan ensures the least disturbance and less revellers making there way through other parts of the town.

“Cookstown is a popular town for people to have a night out and they travel quite a distance to get here and we want to ensure they have a fun and safe time while visiting as they make a very valuable contribution to our local economy.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson supported the motion but stressed police must be pro-active and look after the interests of residents in Loy Street- Fairhill areas.