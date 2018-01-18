Councillor calls for gritting after two buses come off the road near Coalisland

Mid Ulster SDLP Councillor Malachy Quinn has called for the Annaghmore Road, Coalisland, to be gritted after two buses crashed off the road due to snow and ice in the past 24 hours.

No-one is believed to have been hurt in either incident

But the Torrent councillor says it’s one of many accidents along the road over years.

He said “It's amazing that after so many years calling for the Annaghmore Road to be gritted, not just by me, not just by other political parties but the local schools, football clubs and community groups that we still have to fight this battle.

"Over the last 24 hours we have had 2 buses go off the road and thankfully by some miracle no-one was hurt but it’s just another incident in a long line of accidents on this road over the years.

"The road has some very bad turns and bad drops on either side or it will only be a matter of time before someone is hurt or worse.”

He continued “I have been in contract with Transport NI twice this morning to stress the importance of having this road gritted and I only hope that they finally agree to this.”