Creagh Concrete staff join the ‘Big Build event’

One in four people in our world live in poor housing.

For the last 11 years Creagh Concrete, Dungannon have supported the Habitat for Humanity ‘Big Build’ programme by sending a team of employees to various

locations throughout the world to help build houses for those less fortunate than ourselves.

This year the Big Build event is taking place in Malawi, where four out of five families live in poorly built homes made of mud bricks, dirt floors and grass thatched roofs. Homes constantly need repair and families are at high risk of disease.

Seamus McKeague is Creagh’s Managing Director and Chair of Habitat NI’s Board of Directors said: “It has been amazing to see the Creagh family come together to support Habitat’s work over the last 11 years.

“As with our business, the scope and scale of Creagh’s employee volunteer efforts make a significant, lasting, positive difference to families.

“We never lose sight, however, that our collective impact is the result of individual commitment.

“As we work together to make a lasting, positive difference to families in need at home and around the world, our teams have bonded, which has delivered real benefits for our company too.

“We challenge other company’s to sponsor one of your teams who would be willing to ‘grab their hard hat’ and join us to help change the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children forever.”

Alternatively, readers can make a donation to Habitat Big Build 2018 online: www.everydayhero.co.uk/event/habitatnibbcreagh2018

For more information on Big Build go online to www.habitatni.co.uk

Creagh Concrete has been a pioneer of precast for over 40 years. They are one of the UK’s largest producers of concrete products for a diverse range of market sectors throughout the UK and Ireland with premises in Ballymena, Antrim, Magherfelt as well as Dungannon. And they are leading the market with innovation in concrete, providing solutions in construction.