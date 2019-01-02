Koren, Graziela, Eriks, Elissa, Sherin and Fizela pictured with Mrs Doherty, receive their certificates at the Senior Prizegiving.

“Creating a more hopeful, peaceful and joyful society

Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) held their Annual Senior Prize-Giving Ceremony on Wednesday, December 19.

Mrs Roisin Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), was Guest Speaker at ICD’s Annual Senior Prize-Giving Ceremony which celebrated the many successes and achievements of students, in the last academic year.

Vicky receives her awards for best GCSE results.
Anna receives the Goodwin-Heaney Trophy for History from Vice-Principal, Mr Colin Holmes.
Heather receives the GCSE Cup for Mathematics from Mr Colin Holmes, Vice-Principal.
Jack receives the Year 14 College Cup and the Sixth Form Cup for Engineering from Mr Colin Holmes, Vice-Principal. Jack is now studying Aerospace Engineering (with Pilot Studies) at Bristol University.
