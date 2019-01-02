“Creating a more hopeful, peaceful and joyful society
Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) held their Annual Senior Prize-Giving Ceremony on Wednesday, December 19.
Mrs Roisin Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), was Guest Speaker at ICD’s Annual Senior Prize-Giving Ceremony which celebrated the many successes and achievements of students, in the last academic year.
Jack receives the Year 14 College Cup and the Sixth Form Cup for Engineering from Mr Colin Holmes, Vice-Principal. Jack is now studying Aerospace Engineering (with Pilot Studies) at Bristol University.