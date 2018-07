Police are appealing for information after a van was taken from Cookstown Road, Carland.

It is believed the Blue Toyota Hiace van was towed away by a Black Ford Mondeo Salon car using a towing rig sometime between 12pm and 2pm on Monday.

If you seen anything that could help police with their investigation please contact them on 101 quoting reference 1089 of the 23/07/18, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.