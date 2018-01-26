April trial for Co Tyrone man charged in relation to David Black murder

A Co Tyrone man facing charges linked to the murder of a prison officer will stand trial at the end of April, a court was told on Friday.

Damien McLaughlin, from Kilmascally Road in Dungannon, has been charged with aiding and abetting the murder of 52-year-old David Black, who was shot and killed on the M1 as he drove to work in November 2012.

The 41-year old is also facing terrorist offences, namely possessing articles for use in terrorism, two counts of the preparation of acts for terrorism, and belonging to a proscribed organisation, the IRA.

He has denied all offences levelled against him.

McLaughlin was due to face trial at Belfast Crown Court last year, but he breached his bail and absconded across the border. He was arrested in Armagh last December, and remains in custody ahead of his trial commencing on April 30.

Mr Justice Colton was informed the non-jury trial will last between four and six weeks. The case will be reviewed again at Belfast Crown Court in four weeks’ time.