Armed robbery: Man tied up by masked intruders

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a house in the Dublin Road area of Omagh yesterday during which a man was tied up by a number of masked intruders.

Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan said: “Officers received a report at around 9.30pm on Saturday evening, that a house had been entered by a number of masked men, one of whom was armed with a baseball bat. A male occupant was tied up by the intruders and the house ransacked, with a sum of money and a quantity of jewellery reported stolen.”

It’s understood the man wasn’t physically injured but was left badly shaken by the ordeal.

“The intruders left the house and made off from the scene in the occupant’s brown Mercedes jeep. The jeep was located on Sunday morning abandoned in a field on the Blackfoot Road, outside Omagh, and I am keen to determine its movements between 9.30pm on Saturday and when it was located at 8am on Sunday,” DS Monaghan continued.

“We are investigating a link between this incident and a similar incident at Gardiners Cross Road in Maguiresbridge on Friday evening, and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us in our investigations to contact detectives at Omagh on 101 quoting reference 1386 22/09/18,” he added.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.