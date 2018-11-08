Assault: Police urge witnesses to come forward

Police officers investigating an assault outside a take-away in Castlederg, Co Tyrone last month have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred outside a fast food premises on Main Street in the early hours of Sunday, October 28.

Constable Devlin said: “The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1am on that Sunday, during which a young male suffered injuries to his face.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information regarding the assault to contact police in Strabane on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 921 of 02/11/18.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information anonymously they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”