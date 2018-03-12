Attack on Co Tyrone Orange Hall treated as 'hate crime'

Police are treating an incident in which a tin of paint was thrown at a County Tyrone Orange hall as a hate crime.

Aghintober Orange Hall, near Dungannon, was attacked at the weekend and police are appealing for witnesses.

It is understood a tin of cream paint landed on the front steps of the hall which has been attacked in the past when graffiti was daubed on the side of the building.

If you have any further information please contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference CC526 of 11/3/18.

DUP leader Arlene Foster strongly condemned the incident.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said, “This is a disgraceful attack on a community facility. It is a crime motivated by sectarianism and unfortunately is one of many such attacks sustained against Orange Halls right across Northern Ireland.

"There should not only be condemnation of such attacks from right across the political spectrum but an acceptance that demonisation of the Orange Institution and Loyal Order parades feeds into the mind-set which justifies such attacks. When we hear demands for respect then this must also be extended to the Orange Institution, its properties and parades.

"I hope that anyone with information on the attack on Aughintober Orange Hall will assist the police in bringing those responsible to justice.”