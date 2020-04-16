Attack on County Tyrone church hall described as a 'sickening action'

Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a Church of Ireland hall on the outskirts of Dungannon.

The incident happened at Brantry Road sometime between 2pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Appealing for information, PSNI Sergeant McDonald said it was reported that entry had been gained to the property through a window.

"Damage was caused to the window, with nothing believed to have been taken during the incident," the sergeant said.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2008 15/04/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and to stop crime.”

Local Ulster Unionist Party MLA Rosemary Barton condemned the incident.

"It is disgraceful that thugs would stoop so low as to smash external windows and damage items inside the old Church Hall of Brantry Parish Church, which is used for youth groups and Sunday School," she said.

“To destroy church property at any time is an act of wanton destruction, but to do so to a small rural Church of Ireland Parish property at a time of health crisis when the majority of the community in Northern Ireland are trying to work together is a sickening action.

“I had hoped that people had matured enough after decades of murder and destruction in our society to not be involved in such destructive activity.

“I’m certain the parishioners of Brantry Parish Church and the majority of their neighbours will work together to restore the damaged property."

Broken window at Brantry Church Hall outside Dungannon.

