Attack on house was 'racially motivated hate crime'

Millburn Park, Cookstown, where the incident happened
Police are treating an incident in which graffiti was spray painted on to property in Cookstown as a racially motivated hate crime.

The incident happened in the Millburn Park area of the town this morning.
Sergeant John Dornan said: “Sometime between 9:45 am and 10:15 am this morning, it was reported that graffiti was spray painted onto a property in the area.
“Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.
“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 305 of 4/3/19.”
Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”