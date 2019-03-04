Attack on house was 'racially motivated hate crime'

Police are treating an incident in which graffiti was spray painted on to property in Cookstown as a racially motivated hate crime.

The incident happened in the Millburn Park area of the town this morning.

Sergeant John Dornan said: “Sometime between 9:45 am and 10:15 am this morning, it was reported that graffiti was spray painted onto a property in the area.

“Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 305 of 4/3/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

