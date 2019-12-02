Baby and toddler escape injury in NI arson attack - PSNI appeal for information about 'cowardly attack'

Detectives are investigating an arson attack on a property in Moygashel during the early hours of Saturday, 30 November.

Inspector Joanne Gibson said: "At approximately 3.40am NIFRS received a report that a shed was on fire at the back of a house on Jacksonville Road.



"Police attended the scene along with the NIFRS who extinguished the blaze.



“A shed and oil tank were destroyed in this fire. Part of the garden fence was also damaged."

A fire engine

"The male occupant of the house heard one of the windows at the back of his property shatter and when he went to investigate the kitchen was filled with smoke from the fire outside.

"He was able to take his partner and two children (a baby and toddler) to safety.



“Fortunately no-one was injured during this incident, however this was an extremely traumatic incident for all concerned.



“This was a cowardly attack on a family who should be able to feel safe in their own home with their young children. No-one has the right to take this away from anyone."



Inspector Gibson added: "I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in this area around the time of the incident to contact detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 219 30/11/19.



“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."