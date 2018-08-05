Banned motorist given three hours to drive home

A District Judge gave a Derry motorist three hours to drive home before activating his six-month driving ban.

Christopher Love (44), of Dunree Gardens, was fined a total of £315 with six penalty points when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Defence solicitor John Fahy said Love had arrived at court in his own car as he had not expected to be disqualified.

But judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had a previous conviction for no insurance.

She noted that he already had six ‘live points’ on his licence and the additional six points would result in his disqualification.

The court heard the offence came to light when police stopped Love driving a car on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, on May 26.

Mr Fahy explained defendant was on his way to see his children in Belfast at the time he was stopped.

He stressed that he had told the defendant he could be disqualified and not to come to court in his car, but he had not heeded the advice.

After sentence was passed, Mr Fahy said the defendant wanted to lodge an appeal.

Judge Mullan said if the appeal was being made in order to allow the defendant to drive home, she would not activate it until 3pm.

Mr Fahy said this was agreeable to the defendant.

She told Love not to drive during the next six months, or he could be brought back before the court for driving while disqualified.