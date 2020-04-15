'Brutal attack does not represent the people of Coalisland' says SDLP councillor

A man wounded in a crossbow attack in County Tyrone could have been more seriously injured or killed, an SDLP councillor has said.

The incident happened at Maplebrook Hill in Coalisland around midnight last night.

Local Councillor Malachy Quinn today condemned the attack.

He said: “I was shocked to hear of this incident late last night, where windows of a home were smashed and a man shot with a crossbow.

“This kind of brutal attack does not represent the people of Coalisland, who are pulling together to make it through a very difficult time.

"It is hard to understand why anyone would want to add any extra service to our health and emergency service workers, who are already operating under extreme pressure.

“I condemn this senseless attack and urge anyone with any information to go to the PSNI or Crimestoppers.”

