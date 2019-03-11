Burglars target five homes in one day

Detectives in Cookstown are investigating five burglaries at homes in the Dungannon, Ballygawley and Aughnacloy areas on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: "In the first report, made to us around 7:50pm yesterday, a house in the Church Street area of Ballygawley was targeted sometime between 2:45pm and the time the incident was reported to us. Rooms in the house were ransacked and cash, including Euro notes, and jewellery were reported stolen. Damage was caused to a gate and a window.

"Just after 8:30pm it was reported entry had been forced to a house a short distance away, in the Fair Green area of Ballygawley, sometime between 6:35pm and 8pm. A bracelet and sum of money were reported stolen. Damage was caused to a window.

"Shortly after 9pm we received a report of a burglary at a house in Coronation Park in Derrycush, Aughnacloy. It was reported entry had been forced to the property sometime between 7:50pm and 8:45pm. Rooms were ransacked and a sum of money and jewellery were reported stolen. Damage was caused to a window.

"In the fourth report, entry was gained to a house around 9:45pm in the Old Omagh Road area of Dungannon. A sum of money was reported stolen.

"Around 11:30pm we received a report of a second burglary at a house in Coronation Park in Aughnacloy. Entry to the property was forced sometime between midday and 10:30pm. Nothing is believed to have been taken at this stage.

"We are currently examining whether these incidents are linked, and we would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the areas where the burglaries occurred, who saw any individuals acting suspiciously or any strange vehicles. In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw a black Audi A4/S4 vehicle in any of these areas. We would also like to hear from anyone who is offered jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances."

Information can also be given to the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Inspector Stevenson is also appealing to home and business owners to protect their properties, and added: "We are aware of the impact that burglaries can have on individual householders. Don’t make it easy for thieves. Stay alert to your surroundings and report anything suspicious to police immediately.

“I want to encourage everyone to report suspicious activity to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. The report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime.