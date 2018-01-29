Businessman loses licence for six weeks

The owner of several local outlets of the popular pizza franchise, Dominoes, has been banned from the road for six weeks, after accumulating 12 penalty points.

Justin Quirk from Umrycam Road, L’derry, appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court, where he admitted speeding.

The offence was detected by police carrying out speed duties on the Glenshane Road, Maghera on August 15 last year.

The court was told that the 45-year-old had nine ‘live’ penalty points on his licence.

Representing Quirk, a defence lawyer said the defendant’s licence was essential to him as he lived in a remote area and does a lot of driving.

He said: “This man is a very successful businessman, he travels in the region of 26,000 miles a year.

“He currently has four Domino’s Pizza outlets, two in Derry, one in Coleraine and one here in Magherafelt with branches to open in Cookstown, Portrush and Strabane.

“He does a massive amount of driving, he is always on the road. His days are filled with various tasks such as checking on his business and staff. He is very supportive to the local economy, he currently employs in the region of 220 people.”

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said: “Penalty point accumulation is there for a reason. Nine penalty points should have been a sufficient deterrent for you to adhere to the speed limit.”

In addition to the six-week ban, Judge Mullan also fined Quirk £265. “Nine points remain on your licence, one more infraction and you will lose your licence for a much longer period,” she warned.