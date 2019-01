Mid Ulster police have arrested one person and are looking for a second after they spotted suspicious car while on anti-burglary patrols in Moneymore this morning.

Police said in a social media post that the vehicle made off and crashed a short distance later.

"Cookstown, Maghera and Dungannon crews, as well as a dog call sign, assisted us in a follow up search. One individual detained at the scene, the other who made off will be getting his collar felt shortly," the post reads.