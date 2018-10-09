Car ploughs into Co Tyrone bus stop

A number of people have escaped injury after a car ploughed into a Dungannon bus stop.

The PSNI said the car promptly left the scene but quick thinking individuals got its registration and a good description of the driver.

A follow-up search involved local police joined by colleagues from neighbouring Cookstown and Magherafelt.

The driver was located and arrested outside Cookstown for suspect drink-driving.

In a social media post, police said a "significant amount of resources" were tied up in the operation resulting in officers being unable to deal with other calls.

"This is far from unusual, drink/drug driving is a major problem across Mid Ulster," they stated.

"The mindset needs to change, never mind the complete waste of resources, it's nothing short of a miracle we aren't dealing with more fatalities caused by (the) selfishness of these drivers."

