Cash stolen in Aughnacloy burglary

A sum of cash was stolen in a burglary at Aughnacloy over the weekend.

Police are appealing for information about the incident at premises in the Moore Street area.

Constable McVeigh said “It was reported that sometime between 2.00am and 3.00am on Saturday, 1 September, entry was gained to the premises and a sum of cash stolen.

" I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between these times or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact police at Dungannon on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 497 01/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."