Police have condemned an overnight burglary at a charity shop outside Dungannon.

"It is disgraceful enough to break into any shop but to target a charity shop is just despicable," they said in a social media post.

Items were stolen from The Drop Inn Charity Shop on the Cookstown Road.

If anyone was about that area and has any information that can assist police with their enquiries contact them on 101 quoting reference number 295.