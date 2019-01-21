Cocaine was for personal use

A former south Derry man found with two grammes of cocaine, has been placed on probation for 12 months.

Andrew Farmer (25), of Beltrim Crescent, Gortin, was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

The court heard the drug, which had a street value of £100, was for the defendant’s personal use.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant to engage in the drug and alcohol programme run by the Probation Service.