Coronavirus: Police preparing prosecution file over crowds at republican’s burial procession

Police have said they are preparing a file for prosecutors after a widespread outcry over a burial procession honouring a dead republican.

The PSNI said that they were “disappointed” to see people “blatantly” ignoring the coronavirus guidelines, and were looking into the incident.

It happened in Ballinderry in the east Tyrone/Londonderry border area, on Wednesday.

The deceased was Francis McNally, a former Sinn Fein councillor.

Whilst the priest in charge said he was buried alongside a small coterie of 10 family members and without any republican trappings, images showing the coffin en route to the cemetery depict large numbers of people gathered together.

The police have made much in recent days of sending park visitors and campers home (even though it is not clear they have the power to do so – read more here:

‘Coronavirus: Spotlight on police powers amid renewed pleas not to travel for exercise reasons’).

When asked what they were doing about the burial procession, they sent a statement in the name of Mid Ulster District Commander Superintendent Mike Baird, which said: “We were made aware of plans for a funeral to be held yesterday (Wednesday. 8th April) and had engaged with the family of the deceased, and with the local priest, to stress the public health advice and risks around Covid-19 and the requirement for social distancing to be adhered to for those family members attending.

“I understand that when a loved one dies it is a very traumatic and sad time, and that a funeral is part of the grieving process and allows people to say their goodbyes and pay their respects.

“The family had assured us that only family members would be in attendance, and that local people may pay their respects as the funeral cortege passed, by coming out into their gardens or the front of their homes.

“It is very disappointing to see some people blatantly ignored health advice and breached current legislation by attending the funeral and, in doing so, they not only put themselves at risk but also put at risk close family members of the deceased and those officiating at the funeral.

“We are aware of social media commentary and images circulating online.

“An investigation is underway, evidence is being gathered and a file is being prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service for any breaches of Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has any imagery or footage, or are aware of those who contravened the regulations and put other lives at risk to call us on 101.

“We are living in unprecedented times and the social distancing rules introduced by the government are there for a reason - to save lives. I would urge all people to play their part to keep people safe during this global health emergency crisis.”