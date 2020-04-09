Coronavirus: Priest who handled controversial burial service of republican said he did everything by the book

The priest who was involved in the burial of ex-Sinn Fein councillor Francis ‘Francie’ McNally has said that all parts of the service which fell under his control were conducted totally in line with the coronavirus rules.

There was an outcry from unionists today after images of yesterday’s procession to the graveyard emerged online, showing a cadre of black-gloved men accompanying the tricolour-draped coffin.

The coronavirus regulations stipulate that one of the valid reasons for leaving the house is to take part in a funeral – but it says only fellow householders of the deceased or immediate family should go.

Asked if there had been black gloves on the coffin or a tricolour flag when he took charge of the ceremony, Father Peter Donnelly of Saint Patrick’s Church in Ballinderry said that “the coffin was brought in, unadorned by anything at all, and was buried in the usual way”.

He told the News Letter: “I assure you, there were 10 immediate family members present at the burial.

“The guidelines were fully respected.

“Anything that happened elsewhere, obviously I can’t comment on, because I don’t know anything about it.

“But as regards the actual burial, there were 10 family members present at the graveyard.

“What went on elsewhere, I don’t know anything about that.”

He said there was nobody in the church, and that there was no church service – just the gathering at the cemetery.

“There was a burial of one of our parishioners, fully in accordance with Catholic Church norms in the archdiocese at the moment, and fully observant of course of the law of Northern Ireland about these matters,” said the priest.

He added that he conducted another funeral yesterday morning, also with 10 mourners present, and that a funeral today will also be keeping to the same format.

Whilst the burial happened on Wednesday in Ballinderry, the death announcement in the Funeral Times said that “a funeral mass will take place at The Church of the Immaculate Conception Moortown at a later date”.