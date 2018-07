A cyclist has been assaulted on the A29 Dungannon Road, according to police.

Details of the incident, which occurrednear the Sherrygrim Road junction on Tuesday (July 3), have just been released by the PSNI.

The male cyclist was assaulted at approximately 11.05am, and police would like to hear from you if you noticed a green pick-up type vehicle in the area.

If you noticed a green pick-up type vehicle in the area around this time, get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference 715 03.07.18