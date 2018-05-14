Defendants fined for no TV licence

Three south Derry people were each fined £50 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for having no TV licence.

They are Brian Taylor, of Park View, Castledawson, who was also ordered to pay £17 costs and £15 court levy; Colette Okoronkwo, Sperrin Drive, Magherafelt, with £36.75 costs and £15 court levy, and Paul McGuckin, Rugby Court, Mullaghboy Lane, Magherafelt, with £61.25 costs and £15 court levy.

Charges against two other defendants were withdrawn or adjourned by a representative from the TV Licensing Authority.