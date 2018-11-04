Disabled woman’s house ransacked: Man, 27, charged with burglary

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a burglary at the home of a woman with serious physical disabilities.

The incident, during which the woman’s bedroom was ransacked and a sum of money stolen, occurred at a house in Dungannon on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “We received a report around 8:50pm last night that entry had been gained to a house in the town.

“The sole occupant of the house, a woman with severe physical disabilities, reported that a man had entered her bedroom. The suspect ransacked bedroom furniture, taking a sum of money and her mobile phone. He also searched other rooms in the house before fleeing through a window.

“We believe this occurred sometime between 8:20pm and the time it was reported to us.”

He added: “A man matching the description of the suspect was arrested a short time later in the Market Square area of the town on suspicion of burglary and property was seized by police.”

This afternoon detectives investigating the incident charged a 27-year-old man with burglary.

He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday).

As is normal procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.