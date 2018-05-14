Doctor caught doing 96mph

An off duty doctor detected travelling at 96mph on the Glenshane Road, has been fined a total of £315 with four penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Andrew Walls (32), of Kensington Gardens South in Belfast, was overtaking another vehicle at the time of detection on February 3, a prosecuting lawyer said.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton explained that the defendant had been on call in Altnagelvin Hospital, and pleaded with the court to give him “maximum credit” for entering an early plea.