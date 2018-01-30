Drove home without paying for petrol

A motorist who made off from a Maghera service station without paying for petrol, has been given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months.

Kevin Harkins (40), of Roeview Park, Limavady, was also fined £265 with six penalty points for having no insurance.

A prosecuting barrister told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that on June 21 last year, the defendant pulled into the Glenshane Road Station and filled up with unleaded petrol to the valued of £10.

She said he then drove off without paying for the petrol. Using CCTV, police traced the vehicle to the last registered owner, the defendant.

The barrister said police later called at his address, and he told officers that he had forgotten his wallet.

Continuing, the prosecutor said it came to light that the defendant did not have insurance cover for the vehicle.

She added that Harkins had since returned to the service station and paid for the petrol.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had filled up and then pulled over and gone into the service station to pay.

He said it was then that Harkins discovered he had forgotten his wallet and panicked before leaving and driving home.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that defendant should have gone to someone in the premises and told them he had forgotten his wallet.