Electrician fined for indecent behaviour

A Portglenone electrician who was ejected by door staff after urinating in the beer garden of a Magherafelt nightclub, was fined £115.

Twenty-five-year-old Tiaran Diamond, from Orchard Drive, admitted a charge of indecent behaviour on July 29 last year.

A prosecuting barrister told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that at 11.55pm police on duty at Rainey Street car park saw door staff ejecting the defendant from the rear of the nightclub.

She said door staff informed the police officers that Diamond had been ejected from the premises for urinating earlier in the beer garden.

When spoken to by police the defendant accepted being drunk but could not remember urinating in the beer garden, the prosecutor added.

Defence barrister Michael Forde explained that the nightclub had been very packed and there was a long queue of patrons waiting to use the toilets.

As a consequence, Mr Forde said Diamond had “found himself with little choice” in the matter and had to go.

Pleading for leniency, he stressed the defendant was a hardworking electrician who deeply regretted his behaviour on this occasion.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Diamond his behaviour had been foolish.

Ms Mullan remarked that if everybody pursued his course of action the re would not be a very pleasant situation in the nightclub.