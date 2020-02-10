Emotional appeal made by twin sister of murdered Charlotte Murray to killer Johnny Miller to 'give up her body' - as he is told he must serve 16 years in prison

An emotional appeal has been made directly to Charlotte Murray’s murderer to give up her body.

A senior detective from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team has today appealed to Charlotte Murray’s killer to give up her body after he received a 16 year prison sentence at Dungannon Court.

Charlotte Murray's mother and twin sister, Denise, make an emotional appeal for information

Johnny Miller, 48, from Moy was found guilty in October 2018 of murdering the 34-year-old Omagh woman.

Charlotte, who is a twin, went missing from the Tyrone area around seven years ago and police believe she was murdered sometime between 31 October and 1 November 2012.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Johnny Miller has been sentenced today for killing Charlotte Murray but the only explanation he’s given about Charlotte’s disappearance are the lies that the jury ultimately rejected.

“He still refuses to say where her remains are. This is denying her friends and family the chance to say their final goodbyes and to know the truth about what happened to her.

Charlotte Murray's family make an emotional appeal for information

"His cowardly silence is cruel and is prolonging the suffering and distress for Charlotte’s family. They have already been through unimaginable turmoil and have been robbed of the normal events they should have enjoyed as a family over the past seven years.

“I am appealing directly to Johnny Miller. Johnny imagine it is your mother standing where Charlotte’s mother Mary stands today. Not able to lay her child to rest. Do the decent thing, end this suffering and tell us where Charlotte is.

“It’s possible other people also know where Charlotte’s body is or what happened to her. If you do, come forward now with the information as we need to bring Charlotte home to her family. It is the honourable thing to do and is the very least Charlotte’s family deserve.

“What if this was your daughter or sister?

Charlotte Murray

“I am immensely proud of the painstaking investigation carried out by dedicated detectives over the years to make sure that Johnny Miller is now behind bars. Normally sentencing brings an element of closure for a family after a loved one is murdered. However, there is still no closure for the Murray family - only continued suffering and unanswered questions.

“Please call police with any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is. We can be contacted on 101. Alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Charlotte Murray's family, in a statement, said: "We walk away from here today knowing justice has been served. But we still don't have Charlotte's body home.

"John Miller murdered our sister and he knows what he has done. We ask of him to tell us where Charlotte's body is and let us bring Charlotte home. We want to say our goodbyes in peace. This is a cruel suffering that he has put on us especially our mum.

"You've had a fair trial Mr Miller ,give it up, let us know what you have done with Charlotte.

"We as a family would like to thank the Detectives that have worked so hard on this and would also like to ask our local politicians to bring into place Charlotte's law to compel murderers such as Mr Miller to divulge the location of their victims, failing this they should not stand a chance of getting parole in the future.

"No family should have to suffer like this. We should not be denied the right To be able to bury our sister Charlotte to mourn her and to lay flowers at her grave."