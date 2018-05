A County Tyrone woman was convicted at Dungannon Magistrates Court of claiming benefits she was not entitled to.

Thirty-six-year-old Vera Modesto from Westland Road, Cookstown claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £8,258 while failing to declare employment.

The judge also gave the defendant a two-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Modesto was also ordered by the court to pay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.