Gang smash windows, enter home and threaten occupant

The occupant of a house in Northern Ireland was left feeling "very distressed" after a gang entered their home and threatened them.

The incident occurred in the McKeone Villas area of Carrickmore.

"The house was attacked with windows at the front and rear of the premises being smashed.

"A number of persons entered the property and threatened the occupant, leaving them very distressed," said the PSNI.

"This is not the sort of behaviour that any community should be tolerating.

"Detectives in Omagh are asking potential eyewitnesses to contact them on 101 and quote incident number 1265. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," they added.