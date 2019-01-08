Gardai searching for missing Tyrone doctor Deirdre O'Flaherty begin excavation in Donegal

Gardai searching for missing woman, Dr. Deirdre O'Flaherty, have commenced a land search and excavation in Donegal.

The land search and excavation is taking place in the Milford area of Donegal.

MISSING: Deirdre O'Flaherty.

Dr. O'Flaherty was reported missing almost a decade ago on January 11, 2009.

Dr. O'Flaherty, who was 46 years-old when she went missing, was from Ballymagarry, Strabane, Co. Tyrone.

A large scale search operation was launched when Dr. O'Flaherty went missing from her holiday home in Inishowen.

Dr. O'Flaherty's silver BMW SUV was discovered with the keys still in the ignition near Kinnego Bay, Inishowen.

An Garda Síochána are liaising closely with Dr. O'Flaherty's family and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed.

The search will be carried out by members of the Donegal Divisional Search Team and Garda Technical Bureau along with private contractors and is expected to last up to five days.