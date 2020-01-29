Grieving father asks public to support life sentences for killer drivers in online consultation

An Omagh man whose son was killed by a drunk driver is making a last minute appeal to the public to help him bring in life sentences for killer drivers.

Eighteen-year-old Enda Dolan was in his first term at Queen’s University when he was struck by a van on Belfast’s Malone Road in October 2014.

Enda Dolan's family including his sister, father Peter and mother Niamh pictured outside the High Court in Belfast after his killer had his sentence increased to eight years. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

The driver, David Stewart of Gray’s Park Avenue, drove with the teenager on his van roof for 800 yards before he stopped. Stewart had taken six pints of beer and four spirits, with traces of drugs also found in his system. He was sentenced to eight years.

Enda’s father, Peter, notes that the maximum sentence for death by dangerous driving in NI is 14 years but he wants the province to follow England, which recently adopted life sentences.

“The Department of Justice’s current sentencing review consultation period comes to an end on Monday February 3,” he said. “I would like to tell people who haven’t submitted their views yet that this is their last opportunity to have their say on the poor and inadequate sentences being handed out to people who are convicted of death by dangerous driving.”

He urged the public to complete chapter 10 of the survey online at;- https://bit.ly/3156mTP

Or write to; Sentencing Review Team, Criminal Justice Policy Division, Dept of Justice, Massey House, Stormont Estate, Belfast, BT4 3SX.

The deadline for responses is February 3.