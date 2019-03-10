Gun attack in Co Tyrone being treated as attempted murder

A gun attack at a property in Coalisland, Co Tyrone early this morning is being treated as attempted murder, police have said.

Detectives say a number of shots were fired at a house in the Loughview Gardens area of the town at around 12:20am.

A number of people, including children, were in the property at the time of the shooting, but luckily no one was injured.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “At around 00:20am it was reported that a number of shots had been fired at a house in Loughview Gardens, striking the front door, smashing windows and damaging a television set in the living room.

“Fortunately, there was no one in the hall or living room areas at the time, and no one was injured.

“We are working to establish a motive for this appalling attack, which we are treating as attempted murder.”

He continued: “Everyone has a right to live in a safe and stable community and this type of senseless and reckless criminality will not be tolerated.

“The occupants of the house were at the back of their property when this attack was carried out. It is understood a number of people, including children, were in the kitchen at the rear of the house when the gunmen struck.

“Thankfully, we are not dealing with any serious injuries, or worse today.

“I want to reassure the community we are taking what happened this morning very seriously and I am appealing to anyone with information to please get in touch with us.

“In particular, I want to appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or any cars being driven in a suspicious manner to call detectives in Cookstown on 101 quoting reference number 35 of 10/03/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.