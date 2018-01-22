Harassment of female friend led to assault

A hot food carry out worker who assaulted a man in a Magherafelt nightclub because he was harassing a female friend, was placed on probation for 12 months at the local Magistrates Court.

Darren Hayes (22), of Queen Street, Ballymena, admitted charges of assaulting the man and handling a stolen wallet arising out of the incident on November 23, 2016.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also ordered Hayes to carry out 40 hours of community service and to engage in courses recommended by the Probation Service.

While giving him credit for pleading guilty to the charges, the judge said she wanted him to address the issues which had given rise to the offending.

Defence counsel Dean Mooney said given the defendant had “alcohol on board” at the time he understands his wrongdoing in this case.

Mr Mooney said the defendant’s one previous conviction was for the misuse of alcohol and, perhaps, his life was not as stable as it appeared in November 2016 in terms of dealing with issues.

He said Hayes had acted inappropriately in the incident in which a female friend had been harassed.

Mr Mooney said defendant was employed and this could pose problems for him completing a combination order if the court was minded to impose one.

Judge Mullan remarked that a combination order may help him address issues. She noted that it was over a year since the incident and he had nothing pending.

She told Hayes that she was imposing 40 hours of community service in view of the fact that he was working and told him to engage with Probation.