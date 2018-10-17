Homeless man suffered violent death in relentless attack

A Polish man living rough in Maghera was subjected to a brutal and relentless attack up to 45 minutes in duration, a detective inspector has told a court.

Adrian Kozak (18), of Craigmore Heights in Maghera, had an application for bail refused when he appeared via video-link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Kozak, along with a 17-year-old youth who cannot be identified because of his age, is accused of murdering 36-year-old Piotr Krowka on March 31.

Mr Krowka’s remains were found at a property on the Glen Road, Maghera, on April 3. He had suffered a violent death caused by a blunt force trauma to his head, chest, abdomen and left arm.

District Judge Paul Copeland was told the youth had been granted bail with strict conditions by Dungannon Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

Objecting to bail, the detective inspector said the victim had been living rough in Maghera since Christmas and was last seen alive around 9pm on March 31 being followed by a person police believe was Kozak. He said there was an initial assault which was interrupted and Kozak ran off and sought assistance from a number of others congregating in the area, one of whom is believed to have been the 17-year-old boy.

The detective inspector alleged a sustained assault was then carried out on the victim which resulted in his death. He said when interviewed the accused made no comment. He said police believed Kozak was the principle and main aggressor having carried out the initial assault on Mr Krowka and the discovery of blood on one of his shoes.

Continuing, the detective said there was no direct motive for the assault on “this vulnerable man.” He believed if the accused was released he could endanger the local community and interfere with witnesses. He also raised concern that accused could leave the jurisdiction.

The officer said they were also concerned Kozak could commit further offences as he was a suspected member of a local gang called the ‘Magherafia’ which caused residents concerns due to anti-social behaviour.

Defence barrister Liam McStay argued that Kozak should be granted bail to live with his parents.

He said the only distinction between Kozak and the co-accused was that he had one minor breach of bail when he failed to return home before 9pm.

Mr McStay pointed out there had been no suggestion of any interference with witnesses during his six months on bail, and pointed out the police had taken his passport.

Refusing bail and remanding Kozak in custody to appear again via video-link on November 14, District Judge Copeland said he was satisfied by the evidence that if released accused may endanger the public.