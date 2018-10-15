Jewellery and cash stolen in series of burglaries

Several thousand pounds worth of jewellery, collectable rare coins and cash were stolen in a series of burglaries in south Derry at the weekend.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following break-ins in the Maghera and Tobermore areas on Saturday.

A PSNI spokespersons said: "We are appealing to anyone who has any information about it, or saw any suspicious activity in the area between 2pm and 10pm in that area on Saturday October 13 to get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference number: 1469 13/10/18, or information can be provided anonymously via crime stoppers on 0800 555 111."

