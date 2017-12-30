Male spotted trying to open car doors in Dungannon - PSNI

Vehicle owners in the Dungannon area are being asked to keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour following an incident in the town.

They are appealing for residents in the Eastvale Avenue, Cunningham’s Lane to get in touch after a male was seen trying to open doors of parked cars in the early hours of Friday.

He is described as 5’ 8”, of medium build, and wearing a black hoodie with a scarf over his face.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact the police on the 101 number immediately.

Police stress motorists should ensure that their vehicles are locked and secured at all times when unattended, and any valuable items should be removed or hidden from view.