Man arrested in connection with ATM thefts released on bail

A 31-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating a number of recent thefts of ATM machines in the Fermanagh and Tyrone areas has been released on bail.

According to the PSNI, the man has been released pending further enquiries.

He was one of two men detained earlier this week following a number of searches carried out in the Omagh area.

A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the searches has been charged with possession of criminal property, handling stolen goods and theft.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court today, Friday, 10 May.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.