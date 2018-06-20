Man due in court on terrorism offences

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in court later today charged with terrorism offences.

He is accused of possession of a firearm and explosives with intent to endanger life as well as possession of articles for use in terrorism.

The suspect is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court this morning, June 20.

The man was detained by police in the Coalisland area of Co Tyrone on Tuesday morning.

It’s understood the arrest relates to the seizure of ammunition and weapons at a garage unit in the Mountjoy Road area of the town in 2011 as part of the wider investigation surrounding the murder of police officer Ronan Kerr.

A splinter dissident republican group said it killed the 25-year-old police officer in Omagh on April 2, 2011.