Man due in court over drugs offences in connection with £200,000 haul

A 28-year-old man is due in court this morning charged with offences connected to the seizure of £200,000 worth of cannabis in Tyrone on Tuesday.

The man has been charged by detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch with the cultivation of cannabis, possession of Class B drug, and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

The charges relate to the seizure of £200,000 worth of cannabis in Pomeroy on Tuesday, June 11.

The man is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court this morning.