Man exposed himself to two young girls

A Magherafelt man who was said to have exposed his genitals to two eight-year-old girls and an adult female, was given a four-month suspended jail sentence at the local Magistrates Court.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mark Henry, whose address was given as Greenvale Park, was also included on the Children’s barred list as required under the Safeguarding Vulnerable Groups Order.

The incident happened on September 1 last year but the full details were not outlined to the court.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan, who noted that defendant was already on the sex offenders registry, said it was “concerning” it happened just seven months after he completed work with the Probation Service.

A defence lawyer said it was a “very serious incident” and explained the defendant had been dealt with at the Crown Court in 2011 for other matters.

She said his laptop and other devices had been seized as a result, and nothing was found on them.

The lawyer said Henry had experienced ill health and lived a very quiet life, socialising with family. She pointed out that defendant had already served considerable time on remand in connection with the matter before the court. He had now moved from the area and was living in hostel accommodation, she added.

Judge Mullan warned Henry of the consequences if he re-offended.