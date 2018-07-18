Man given ‘maximum credit’ for guilty plea

A County Tyrone man who became involved in a fight at the back of a Magherafelt nightclub, appeared at the local Magistrates Court.

Twenty-year-old Paul McStravog, from Tullyleek Road, Donaghmore, was given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months for disorderly behaviour.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 12.40am on October 16 last year, police were called to deal with a fight which was occurring at the rear of the nightclub.

He explained that a number of people were taking part in the incident at the Rainey Street car park.

Counsel said, subsequently, there were no complaints received by police from any of those involved.

The lawyer said it was accepted by the prosecution that McStravog had not initiated the incident but had allowed himself to get involved in the fighting.

Defendant, who admitted the charge, told the court he was an engineer and was keen to have the matter dealt with as he is working in London and had to return the next day.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said he would give defendant “maximum credit” for entering a guilty plea.

Mr Magill remarked that from the statements he had read it may have been that the defendant was trying to defend himself.

The judge warned McStravog that he should not have got involved in the fight, and to stay out of trouble for the next 12 months and “that would be the end of the matter.”