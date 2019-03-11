Man sentenced for failing to declare employment

A man was convicted at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today for claiming over £2,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Brendan Marshall (35) of Castle Villas, Cookstown claimed Employment & Support Allowance totalling £2,965 while failing to declare employment. He was given a three month prison sentence suspended for two years. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.