Man 'struck with glass bottle' outside Coalisland pub

Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following a report of an assault outside licenced premises at the Main Street, Coalisland.

Details of the incident in the early hours of Monday, September 3, have just been released by the PSNI.

Constable McCrossan said: “At around 00:30am, it was reported that a man in his 20’s was struck with a glass bottle injuries to his head. The male was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The man received a number of stitches following the incident. Enquiries are continuing.

“It is believed there was a large crowd in the area at the time of the incident, so we would appeal to anyone who may have saw anything to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 929 3/9/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”