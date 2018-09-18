Man suffers smoke inhalation after arson attack on house

A man in his 20's was treated for smoke inhalation after flammable liquid was poured through a broken window of a house in the Co Tyrone village of Coagh last night.

Police investigating are appealing for information regarding the incident at residential premises in the Ballinderry Bridge Road area.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “Shortly after 10:45pm, it was reported that a rear window of a house in the area was damaged and accelerant was poured into the property and set alight. Damage was caused to the property as a result of the incident.

“A man in his 20’s was treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1460 17/9/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”