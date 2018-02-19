Man tells police he has a ‘serious problem with cannabis’

A man who told police he had a serious cannabis problem, was ordered to carryout 100 hours of community service when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Convery, whose address was given as Tirkane Road, Maghera, was also placed on probation for 12 months for possessing the class ‘B’ drug on October 3 last year.

The court heard that police seized cannabis with a street value of £2,000 when they carried out a search of the defendant’s home.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Convery that her concern was the high value of the drugs he had in his possession.

She said he needed to address his addiction to the drug as he would not want to bring up young children where cannabis is being taken.

Counsel prosecuting said at approximately 10.15am on October 3 last year police searched the defendant’s home address.

He said on arrival they spoke to the defendant’s partner and detected a smell of cannabis.

They were later joined by Convery who took them to where the controlled drug was kept.

Counsel said police estimated the street value of the drug at £2,000.

On being interviewed about the matter, Convery told police the drug was for himself and that he had a serious cannabis problem.

Defence barrister Michael Forde said the defendant would estimate the value of the drug at £500. He explained that the defendant had started misusing drugs “since the young age of 17”.

Mr Forde said the court appearance had given him “a scare of a life time”, as he had young children and was concerned that social services would become involved and he might not see them. He said the defendant worked “down south” five days a week and pleaded with the court not to impose a custodial sentence which would impact on his family life.

Judge Mullan told Convery to avail of any programmes offered by the Probation Service that would assist with his drugs problem.

She said that if he did not avail of the services, or failed to turn up for appointments the court order could be revoked and he would be brought back for sentencing.