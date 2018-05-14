Man threw chips at passing police car

A man who threw chips at a passing police car in Magherafelt, was given 100 hours of community service when he appeared at the local Magistrates Court.

Sean McGrogan (23), of Creagh Road, Castledawson, was also placed on probation for 18 months for disorderly behaviour.

A prosecuting lawyer said at 2.50am on December 24 last police were on patrol at Queen Street when they saw the defendant who swore at them and gave a middle finger before throwing food at the car. McGrogan was later arrested.

A defence barrister explained the defendant had been out celebrating Christmas with friends and had consumed too much alcohol. He said McGrogan had a poor recollection of the incident but remembers throwing chips on the roadway as the police were driving past.

The lawyer admitted defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence and pleaded with the court to show him leniency.

“He is a young man in full time employment working 48 hours a week,” he added.

Imposing a combination order, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told McGrogan that she had been mindful to impose a custodial sentence after reading “a very poor pre-sentence report”.

She said she was prepared to give him a final chance given that he was a young man in full time employment.

Describing him as “a nuisance to society”, she warned that if he continued to show a lack of respect to the law she would send him to prison.