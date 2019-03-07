Men armed with blade make off with money from tills

Police in Tyrone are hunting two men armed with a blade and made off with a sum of money from a business in Dungannon.

The robbery took place at premises in Scotch Street last night.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “Shortly before 7:55pm, it was reported that two men entered the premises armed with what was described as a blade and demanded money.

"One of the men jumped across the counter and took a sum of money from the tills before making off from the scene towards the Beech Valley area.

"Two members of staff and two other males were inside the premises at the time of the incident, but there were no reports of any injuries."

Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1224 6/3/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.